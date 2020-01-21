Court proceedings against Mugilan’s associate stayed

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday granted a stay on lower court proceedings pending against N. Viswanathan, an associate of activist Mugilan, in connection with the Karur woman harassment case.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira granted a stay on the proceedings pending before the file of Judicial Magistrate II, Karur, and also dispensed with the personal appearance of Viswanathan before the lower court.

In his petition, Viswanathan said the CB-CID had tried to force him to testify against Mugilan in the case and added that he was threatened and manhandled by the police in the name of inquiry.