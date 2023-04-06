ADVERTISEMENT

Court orders attachment of TNHB’s movables for disobeying its order

April 06, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The movables belonging to the Tamil Nadu Housing Board on Salai Road in Ramanathapuram district were attached and removed from the premises by the court staff on Thursday.

Following a directive by Judge Kathiravan, the computers and other movable assets of TNHB were attached and removed.

TNHB obtained 1.37 acres of land in the name of Rakkammal (now aged about 90 years) in April 1997 through a revenue department order. However, her daughter Sornavalli (power agent) approached the court seeking direction for enhanced compensation in 2018.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, in May 2020, the court ordered payment of ₹36,44,467 to the petitioner. As TNHB did not honour the order, the court directed he board to pay along with fine ₹39,08,679, failing which, it ordered attachment of the properties before April 13.

Honouring the directive, the court staff arrived at the TNHB office and after showing the court directive, took possession of the computers and other gadgets from the premises in the presence of officials, Ms Sornavalli and her advocate, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US