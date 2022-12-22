Court orders attachment of Collectorate

December 22, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Court staff came to confiscate the Collector’s office in Dindigul on Thursday.

DINDIGUL

Seven out of 50 farmers, who had sold 215 acres for the construction of a master complex for the Collectorate here obtained a court order for attachment of all movable and immovable properties in the Collector’s office and other offices here on Thursday.

Accompanied by court staff and their counsels, the farmers who had separately filed cases before the Principal Sub-Court here, came to the Collectorate to execute the order, officials at the Collectorate said.

After the District Revenue Officer Latha held talks with the farmers, the issue was “kept in abeyance,” officials said.

In 1985, the revenue department had acquired 215 acres of land from the farmers in Chettinaickenpatti for construction of a Collectorate after Dindigul district was bifurcated from Madurai. It was proposed to pay Rs 5,500 as compensation per acre.

However, the farmers opposed the compensation and approached the Principal Sub-Court, which awarded Rs one lakh per acre with 30 % additional sum and 15 % interest. Again, not satisfied, the farmers moved the High Court in 2012 which directed the government to pay Rs 2.50 lakh per acre.

Since the government did not adhere to the court directive, seven among the 50 farmers approached the Principal Sub-court, which directed attachment of movable and immovable properties.

