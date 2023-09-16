Court order ensures release of Plaster of Paris Vinayaka idols from sealed workshop

September 16, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Following an order from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, all 262 Plaster of Paris Vinayaka idols from a sealed workshop at Kiruba Nagar on the outskirts of Palayamkottai were released on Saturday to be installed by devotees in southern districts for Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Since the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s norm prohibits the immersion of Vinayaka idols made with Plaster of Paris, officials banned the sale of the statues and sealed the workshop run by a group of artisans from Rajasthan for the past several years.

Although the idol-makers assured the officials they would use only clay to make the statues from next season, the workshop was sealed

Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagenthran, who visited the workshop on Friday evening, submitted a petition to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan appealing to him to release the statues and promised that they would not be used for worship hereafter. However, the plea was turned down.

The BJP organised a demonstration at Vannarpet here on Saturday and demanded the release of the Plaster of Paris idols for worship during Vinayaka Chaturthi one last time. On behalf of the idol-makers, they promised that the artisans would not use banned chemicals for making the statues hereafter.

When the revenue and police officials held talks with the protestors, they told the officers that they would continue their agitation until the statues were released. “If not, we will start a wait-in protest on the Collectorate premises on Monday,” the protestors said.

As the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court gave an order in favour of releasing the Plaster of Paris idols from the workshop for Vinayaka Chaturthi to be held on Monday (September 18), but banning the immersion of the idols in rivers, the statues were released on Saturday evening.

“As directed by the Court, we have collected the addresses of the buyers and handed over the details to the officials, who will monitor and prevent the immersion of the idols in rivers,” the idol-makers said.