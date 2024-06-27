Court-monitored committee should be formed to probe into Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, says NGO

The Supreme Court or the High Court-monitored committee should be formed to investigate into the hooch deaths in Kallakurichi district, said Evidence executive director A Kathir here on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the Tamil Nadu government had miserably failed in preventing the deaths which had exposed the incompetence of the administrators. The police department, which comes under Chief Minister M K Stalin’s portfolio, in Kallakurichi district had to be revamped thoroughly.

A mere transfer or suspension of a few officials would not serve the purpose. The CB-CID probe ordered by the government also would not be fair and impartial, but a mere eye-wash. The State government would not recommend CBI investigation for various reasons. Hence, a committee formed by the Supreme Court or the High Court alone would bring the dark areas to light and prevent such a tragedy in future.

Last year, Mr Stalin had assured that not a drop of illicit arrack would flow in the State after the Marakkanam deaths in Villupuram district. However, it was shocking as the number had almost tripled from 23 to 64 as on date. The deaths in Kallakurichi was likely to go up still, he feared.

Team visit

Knowing well through the police and other intelligence sources that illicit arrack was consumed by a large number of people, the government could have acted beforehand instead of responding now.

The compensation was just not enough to the legal heirs. In at least 25 families, the bread winner had died and the children required immediate counselling, he said and added that a team from the Evidence camped in Kallakurichi for seven days to gather inputs. They visited 54 families door-to-door and collected information from the dependents, Mr Kathir said. The situation was pathetic. Though the government had announced ₹5,000 as financial assistance per month, it should be increased to ₹10,000. The Scheduled Caste people formed the largest single group among victims in the hooch tragedy.

Complaints lodged

The villagers had lodged complaints in the past with the police about the illicit arrack, but the complainants received threat calls from unknown people. As the nexus between the police and the illicit arrack sellers was strong, the public is no match for them.

The network has to be busted and it required a strong will from the government. Many elected representatives also were connected with the agents and sellers of illicit arrack. There were at least 200 traders selling illicit arrack in the district and the maximum number of deaths were reported from Karunapuram, Madhavacheri, Seshasamudram and other habitations.

The State government should find alternatives to the revenue earned from Tasmac, which stood at ₹45,860 crore.

Recommendations

Though the police have registered murder cases against three accused, they should also invoke cases under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act as the dead belonged to Scheduled Castes. By altering the FIR, the SC families would be eligible for another ₹12 lakh in assistance.

The State government should give government jobs to the families and also rehabilitate the elders who had lost their kith and kin. There were at least 28 children who had turned orphans and among them 17 were girl children. The government should give counselling to them and the womenfolk by trained experts.

The government should conduct a study and examine modalities to improve the economic aspects as the SCs were not only under paid many were jobless too.

The government should present a white paper on the hooch incident and the Chief Minister should visit the district without further delay. This would give the much-needed confidence to the public, he said.