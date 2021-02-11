Learn to live with nature : CJ

Aruppukottai

11 February 2021 19:47 IST

Munsif-cum-judicial magistrate court inaugurated at Tiruchuli

Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice Sanjib Banerjee has warned that the present rate of development should not result in destruction of agricultural lands that would deprive the people of their food.

Inaugurating munsif-cum-judicial magistrate court at Tiruchuli in Virudhunagar district through video conference on Thursday, he said that there were numerous complaints every day through public interest litigations about encroachment of lands and waterbodies. “Land has become a scarce commodity and we would run out of it shortly.”

Blaming that lot of forest has been destroyed, he advocated that efforts must be made to give back some of the land taken from the forest in recent times and restore some of the corridors between different stretches of forests.

Stating that the invisible virus had haunted, chased and driven several people to death, he said that people should learn to live with nature. He emphasized on developing a harmony between development and respect for nature and respect for animals in every way. He advised judges to have a wholesome approach as judges in courts and through legal services authority in creating awareness of legal rights and empowering people especially the vulnerable section of the society.

While appreciating the inauguration of an additional court to provide access to justice to the common man, he said that mere physical infrastructure would not give common man access to justice.

“Things have to be made conducive for people who really need justice to be able to approach it. Approach of judges have to be altered,” he said.

Stating that the courts were still following a number of feudal cultures, he said those practices ought to be given up

He deplored the practice of addressing judges as “lordship,” which were colonial and feudal. “Sir” can be used all around without any exemption between anybody in courts, he said. Breaking feudal culture and colonial practices can make the courts less intimidating, he added.

Realising the bounds of jurisdiction and authority of people in public offices will help in effective and critical exercise of the authority, he said.

High Court Judges, R. Subramanian, N. Anand Venkatesh and B. Pugalenthi, Virudhunagar Principal District and Sessions Judge, A. Muthursaratha, and other judicial officers were present.