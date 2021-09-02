Court grants one-day police custody of suspended Inspector

The Madurai District Court on Thursday granted the police one day custody of suspended Inspector of Police S. Vasanthi, who has been booked for extortion of ₹10 lakh from a tailor. She was produced before Judicial Magistrate I on Thursday.

The Judicial Magistrate I granted one day police custody and directed the police to produce her before the court on September 3. Meanwhile, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday refused to allow the counsel for Vasanthi to withdraw her anticipatory bail petition filed before the High Court.

Earlier, Justice B. Pugalendhi, taking a serious view of the case, sought to know the details of the progress made in the investigation.

A tailor, K. Asrath had lodged a complaint against Inspector Vasanthi alleging that she had taken away his bag containing ₹10 lakh. The Inspector denied the allegations levelled against her. She said that she received secret information on exchange of fake currency notes. She had collected the bag for an inquiry, but it contained only newspapers and documents, she said.

Vasanthi was nabbed in Kotagiri in The Nilgiris district by a special police team. The other accused in the case are Palpandi, Ukkirapandi, Karthik and Pandiaraj.