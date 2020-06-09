Court dismisses PIL plea on procedures for devotees

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the State government to come up with a standard operating procedure in order to tackle the physical presence of devotees at religious institutions, once they were re-opened.
A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi dismissed the PIL petition filed by M. Jayabharathi of Thoothukudi district and observed that the petition was filed prematurely.
The petitioner said the State should ensure that physical distancing norms, sanitisers and soaps must be made available at the premises of religious institutions. The State should also ensure mandatory screening at these places. A standard operating procedure must be put in place by the State government, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, otherwise, it could lead to overcrowding and authorities would not be able to manage the situation, the petitioner said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism