Court dismisses PIL plea on procedures for devotees

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the State government to come up with a standard operating procedure in order to tackle the physical presence of devotees at religious institutions, once they were re-opened.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi dismissed the PIL petition filed by M. Jayabharathi of Thoothukudi district and observed that the petition was filed prematurely.

The petitioner said the State should ensure that physical distancing norms, sanitisers and soaps must be made available at the premises of religious institutions. The State should also ensure mandatory screening at these places. A standard operating procedure must be put in place by the State government, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, otherwise, it could lead to overcrowding and authorities would not be able to manage the situation, the petitioner said.