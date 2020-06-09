Madurai

Court dismisses PIL plea on procedures for devotees

A Division Bench dismissed the PIL petition filed by M. Jayabharathi of Thoothukudi district and observed that the petition was filed prematurely

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the State government to come up with a standard operating procedure in order to tackle the physical presence of devotees at religious institutions, once they were re-opened.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi dismissed the PIL petition filed by M. Jayabharathi of Thoothukudi district and observed that the petition was filed prematurely.

The petitioner said the State should ensure that physical distancing norms, sanitisers and soaps must be made available at the premises of religious institutions. The State should also ensure mandatory screening at these places. A standard operating procedure must be put in place by the State government, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, otherwise, it could lead to overcrowding and authorities would not be able to manage the situation, the petitioner said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 2:11:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/court-dismisses-pil-plea-on-procedures-for-devotees/article31785678.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY