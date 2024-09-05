GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Court dismisses advance bail plea of accused who posted picture of Gandhi holding a machete

Published - September 05, 2024 08:14 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal Sessions Court in Madurai has dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by M. Kalyanasundaram who has been accused of posting on a social media platform a picture of Mahatma Gandhi holding a machete in his hand with a threatening remark.

Principal Sessions Judge S. Sivakadatcham observed that on perusal of the First Information Report it appeared that the petitioner had posted a message on Facebook insulting Mahatma Gandhi. The offence said to have been committed by the petitioner was against non-violence. It could not be taken lightly, the Judge said.

The prosecution stated that the investigation was at an early stage and the petitioner had not appeared for the inquiry. Custodial interrogation of the petitioner was very much essential, it observed.

Considering all the aspects, the serious nature of the offence, stage of investigation, strong objections placed by the prosecution and the facts and the circumstances of the case, the court said it was not inclined to grant anticipatory bail to the petitioner, and dismissed his petition.

The meme was said to have been posted on May 29. The petitioner said he did not create the content and posted what had already been posted by someone. The State strongly objected to the anticipatory bail petition.

Madurai City Cyber Crime Police registered the case against Kalyanasundaram under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code after a complaint was lodged by A. Velmurugan of Bharatiya Praja Aikyata Party.

Published - September 05, 2024 08:14 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.