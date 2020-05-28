Court dismisses advance bail for two men

28 May 2020 19:40 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of two men from Thanjavur, who apprehend arrest from the police after they had illegally sold liquor during the COVID-19 lockdown. It was said that they had clandestinely operated a Tasmac shop.

Justice G. Jayachandran dismissed the plea of Alaguraj, licensee of the bar and Padmanaban, Tasmac manager.

The petitioners fled the scene after the police acting on a complaint by fellow licensees conducted a raid on the shop.

The police recovered liquor bottles and ₹ 52,159 in cash from the Tasmac shop. The petitioners said that the government had re-opened Tasmac shops in the State and there was no restriction on the sale of liquor. So they were entitled to anticipatory bail.

The State opposed the grant of anticipatory bail to the duo and argued that the petitioners with an intention to make money illegally, sold liquor during the lockdown period. This could have facilitated the spread of COVID-19. The petitioners must be arrested and interrogated, the State said.

The court observed that taking note of the crime committed during the lockdown period, endangering the life of the general public, the detention and custodial interrogation of the petitioners were necessary. The court dismissed the petition.