Court directs Madurai Collector to ascertain sanitary conditions at a Tasmac shop

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Madurai Collector to inspect a Tasmac shop located near the Periyar Bus Stand in Madurai and ascertain its sanitary condition.
A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam perused a report submitted by the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority that disclosed the lack of hygiene at the Tasmac shop.
The judges observed that the court had its own doubt as to the quality of the food sold in the bar, as well as the quality of the liquor sold through the Tasmac shop.
“This court can take a judicial notice of the fact that the same thing would be prevailing in almost all Tasmac shops located throughout the State for the reason that the area/space in and around the Tasmac shop is not maintained in a neat, tidy and sanitary condition and there is also continuous law and order problem,” the judges said.
The court directed the Madurai Collector to file a status report along with photographs and suggest remedial measures if sanitation has not been maintained at the Tasmac shop. The case was adjourned to September 22.
The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by J.K. Ibnu in 2019, seeking a direction to the State to remove the Tasmac shop.
