Court denies bail to Sattankulam case accused

February 16, 2022 19:58 IST

First Additional District and Sessions Judge V. Padmanabhan on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition filed by suspended Sub-Inspector of Police P. Raghu Ganesh, one of the accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

The Sessions judge took into account the serious nature of the offence and said that in the interest of justice, the court was not inclined to grant bail to the petitioner. The prosecution had strongly opposed the bail petition.

