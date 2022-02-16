Court denies bail to Sattankulam case accused
First Additional District and Sessions Judge V. Padmanabhan on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition filed by suspended Sub-Inspector of Police P. Raghu Ganesh, one of the accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.
The Sessions judge took into account the serious nature of the offence and said that in the interest of justice, the court was not inclined to grant bail to the petitioner. The prosecution had strongly opposed the bail petition.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.