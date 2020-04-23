Court denies bail to man

MADURAI

Madurai District Court dismissed the bail petition of a 72-year-old man who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for sexually abusing girl inmates of the home for children run by him.

Sessions Judge J. Flora dismissed the bail petition filed by the man, Devapitchai, who was in-charge of Sunlight Children Home. Devapitchai was arrested and remanded in judicial custody in 2018 for offences punishable under the POCSO Act.

The case of the prosecution was that the accused had sexually abused at least 11 girl inmates of the home. Usilampatti police had booked a case against him following a complaint lodged by one of the girls.

“A perusal of records reveals that the case is in the trial stage and the Section 164 Cr.P.C. statement (recording of confessions and statements) of the 11 girls have been recorded. From the scrutiny of the statements, it is seen that the petitioner/accused had committed sexual assault on them,” the judge said.

The girls who were under the custody of the accused had faced sexual abuse. Considering the gravity, seriousness and magnitude of the crime, the petition could not be entertained, the judge said.