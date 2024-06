A Judicial Magistrate Court here has declared one G. Nadarajan residing in Hyderabad as an absconding accused in a crime case.

According to a statement by Inspector of Police (Crime), Subramaniapuram, the Judicial Magistrate IV has declared Nadarajan as absconding accused after he had failed to attend the hearing in the court for long time.

