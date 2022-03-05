Court convicts three for abetment of suicide

March 05, 2022 23:54 IST

Mahila Court in Madurai has convicted and sentenced three persons to undergo 13 and 10 years imprisonment respectively for the abetment of suicide of a policewoman in 2013. The CB-CID conducted the investigation in the case.

The court sentenced Karuppaiah to 13 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh. It sentenced Koodammal and Muthammal to 10 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 each. Another accused Irulappan died during trial.

The policewoman, Rani, was married to Karuppaiah. She was constantly harassed by Karuppaiah, father-in-law Irulappan, mother-in-law Koodammal and a relative Muthammal. They used to demand more money.

Unable to bear the torture, Rani and her daughter consumed poison and died. The Madurai police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the parents of Rani: Kalimuthu and Kaliyammal. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court transferred the investigation to CB-CID.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050).