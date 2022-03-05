Court convicts three for abetment of suicide
Mahila Court in Madurai has convicted and sentenced three persons to undergo 13 and 10 years imprisonment respectively for the abetment of suicide of a policewoman in 2013. The CB-CID conducted the investigation in the case.
The court sentenced Karuppaiah to 13 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh. It sentenced Koodammal and Muthammal to 10 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 each. Another accused Irulappan died during trial.
The policewoman, Rani, was married to Karuppaiah. She was constantly harassed by Karuppaiah, father-in-law Irulappan, mother-in-law Koodammal and a relative Muthammal. They used to demand more money.
Unable to bear the torture, Rani and her daughter consumed poison and died. The Madurai police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the parents of Rani: Kalimuthu and Kaliyammal. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court transferred the investigation to CB-CID.
(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050).
