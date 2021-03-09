‘Court cannot promote particular form of medicine’

09 March 2021 21:47 IST

Dismissing a petition that sought a direction to the Centre and the State to ensure that the treatment under Siddha system of medicine was covered under all types of policies issued by insurance companies, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed the matter had nothing to do with any public interest.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice R. Hemalatha observed that the petitioner subscribes to a particular system of medicine and wants the whole world to be converted to such philosophy. She may use whatever channel that may be available to her to propagate her views, the judges said.

The court does not have either the expertise or the inclination to promote a particular form of medicine unless there is a legislation in such regard. It may also serve the petitioner well to approach the policy makers so that an appropriate legislation may be brought, the judges said. The court dismissed the petition filed by J. Kokilam of Madurai.

