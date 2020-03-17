HC-appointed guardian submits report

Hearing the case of a boy from Tirunelveli who had come under the influence of a man with criminal antecedents, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday took cognisance of a report filed by the court-appointed guardian to the boy.

The boy who had lost his parents had come in contact with the man, who, along with his friends, managed to usurp the properties in his name, following which a habeas corpus petition was filed by a relative to secure the boy. The court-appointed guardian, Senior Counsel Veera Kathiravan, interacted with the boy currently under the care of Saranalayam in Tirunelveli, a home run for abandoned children. The court had ordered the custody of the boy to the Child Welfare Committee.

In his report, the Senior Counsel submitted that it was important to make the child understand the importance of education. Earlier, the boy had wanted to discontinue his studies. The boy must remain at the home and his maternal and paternal uncles be allowed to visit him so that he does not feel like an orphan. His condition must be reviewed by psychiatrist C. Ramasubramanian.

Following an earlier direction of the court, the men who tried to take advantage of the boy’s innocence and usurp his property were arrested and the property restored to the boy. The court had directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Palayamkottai, to keep the keys of the property.

The court was adjourned the hearing till March 19.