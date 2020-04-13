Course material of Vellaichamy Nadar College now available online

N.M.S.S. Vellaichamy Nadar College has begun uploading study material and course-related videos on their website to promote learning during the lockdown.

Principal of the College A. Jawahar, who held a meeting with several heads of departments from the institution on Monday, also encouraged them to use platforms including Google Classroom and Zoom to conduct classes.

“We had to take a lot of effort to mobilise students to join our classes during what seems like a break now. We began uploading material from March 26 onwards. Although there was reluctance among students to join the classes, we somehow managed to reach out to the parents so that they could mark their attendance,” he said.

He added that though their academic year is slated to end on April 21, teachers will be conducting classes and tests until the college reopens. “We do not want the minds of students to get rusty,” he said.

Mr. Jawahar said that teachers too are taking the change in their stride and adapting to newer methods of teaching through this process.