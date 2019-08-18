Couples hold hands, meditate to foster love and affection

Ramanathapuram

The Magarishi Thava Maiyam (Meditation Centre) at Kenikarai here wore a festive look and showcased a rare spectacle of couples – young and old holding their hands with full of love in their eyes to foster love and bonding as routine and monotonous lifestyle took a tool on them.

About 100 couples participated in the ‘Manaivi Nala Vetpu Nal’ (Wife Welfare and Appreciation Day), the annual event organised by Ramanathapuram Mana Vala Kalai Mandram (RMVKM) Trust, which had been offering yoga and meditation courses on Saturday evening.

As routine, monotony and lack of bonding often created rift, leading to conflicts and separation among couples, the Trust organised ‘Psychosomatic technique’, a special course of meditation to unite minds, said Dharani R. Murugesan, yoga teacher and president of the trust.

The trust organised the event every year in August for the well being of wife or mother, who played a crucial and important role in shaping a family, he said. The ‘Psychosomatic technique’ was nothing but transformation of ‘Jeeva kantha aatral (bio-magnetic power) in men and women to sink their differences and shed egos.

“Its like mixing plain water with sugar water or vice versa,” he said.

The transformation of bio-magnetic power could happen by holding each other’s hands and looking into each other’s eyes, he said.

Stressing the need for caressing wives, he said Ramakrishna Maharishi used to give her wife a bathe, make her look like a Goddess and worshipped her after ‘padha pooja’ once in a year just to fortify love and affection.

“If every man followed him suit there will be no room for conflicts in life,” he said amidst laughter. The meditation course has been designed to help the couples to develop uniform wavelength, strengthen the bonding and lead happy and pleasant life, he added.

It was a pity even young couples visited family courts, seeking divorce, he rued. Couples could solve their problems by practising the meditation. Yoga teachers N. Nanmani, S. Kathiresan, M. Subash and A.N. Krishnan were among others addressed the course.