Kerala couple picked up

The police have picked up a couple from Kerala for allegedly kidnapping a two-and-a-half year-old girl from Bengaluru.

Sources said the couple, along with their five-year-old son, was picked up at Kaliyakkavilai bus stand on Wednesday as the girl was crying inconsolably. The police found the couple, identified as John and Sheeba from Thiruvananthapuram, had abducted the girl at Bengaluru 15 days ago and were on their way after staying in Thiruvananthapuram for 10 days.

After rescuing the girl and sending it to a home in Nagercoil, the police informed Superintendent of Police Badri Narayanan, who contacted Bengaluru police to identify the girl’s parents. The Bengaluru police informed Mr. Badri Narayanan that they had registered a complaint in this connection based on a complaint from the girl’s mother 15 days ago.