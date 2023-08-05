August 05, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

A couple from Madurai, who had gone for a long drive on the Madurai-Rameswaram Road on Friday night, were waylaid and robbed by three persons who intercepted them on a bike and escaped with the car on the National Highway stretch.

Police said that Koushik (31) and his wife Rajeswari (30) of Kalai Nagar in Madurai city had gone on a drive on Friday night. At around 11 p.m., they had parked their vehicle near the Keeladi-Tirupachethi intersection and were standing outside the car. Suddenly, three persons came on a bike and after brandishing a knife, took away the four-sovereign gold chain from the woman. They then drove away in the car belonging to Koushik towards Madurai.

Tirupuvanam police Inspector Sivakumar has registered a case. Manamadurai DSP Kannan inspected the scene of crime. Superintendent of Police Selvaraj said that special teams have been formed and all the check posts leading to Madurai and other districts have been alerted.