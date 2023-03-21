March 21, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

In a shocking incident, the headmistress and a male teacher of a primary school were brutally assaulted by a couple who trespassed into the school near Ettaiyapuram on Tuesday.

Police said 21 students were studying in the Hindu Primary School at Keezha Nambipuram near Ettaiyapuram, where Guruvammal (53) of Veerapatti near Ettaiyapuram was working as headmistress and Bharath (38) of Tharuvaikulam as a teacher.

Even as the ‘Ennum Ezhuththum’ programme was going on in the school on Tuesday, a Class II student’s parents, Sivalingam (34) and Selvi (28), and Selvi’s father Muniyasamy (53) trespassed into the school and picked an argument with Mr. Bharath, accusing him of having allegedly beaten up their son.

When the teacher denied the charge, Selvi verbally abused Mr. Bharath and at one point, Sivalingam brutally assaulted him. Mr. Bharath ran out of the school in a bid to save himself from the attack. However, Sivalingam chased him and continued his attack. Selvi too assaulted the teacher with her footwear.

Ms. Guruvammal recorded the entire attack with her mobile phone, and she was also assaulted by the trio, who allegedly damaged furniture and records kept in the school.

Based on the complaint preferred by Ms. Guruvammal, Ettaiyapuram police have arrested Sivalingam, Selvi and Muniyasamy.