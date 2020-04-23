Couple, son killed

A couple and their five-year-old son were killed in a road accident near Mukkoodal near here on Thursday evening as a speeding car hit their bike.

P. Madhavan Durai, 40, of Kumarasamypuram near Pappakudi was taking his pregnant wife, Rajeshwari, 35, to a nearby hospital for routine check-up. Their son, Bharathiraja, was also with them, police said.

He was travelling along Mukkoodal–Pappakudi Road, when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler. All the three were killed on the spot. Mukkoodal police registered a case.