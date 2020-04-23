Couple, son killed

A couple and their five-year-old son were killed in a road accident near Mukkoodal near here on Thursday evening as a speeding car hit their bike.
P. Madhavan Durai, 40, of Kumarasamypuram near Pappakudi was taking his pregnant wife, Rajeshwari, 35, to a nearby hospital for routine check-up. Their son, Bharathiraja, was also with them, police said.
He was travelling along Mukkoodal–Pappakudi Road, when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler. All the three were killed on the spot. Mukkoodal police registered a case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.