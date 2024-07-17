Couple sentenced to 10-year imprisonment for possession of ganja

The First Additional Special Court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Cases in Madurai sentenced a couple to 10-year rigorous imprisonment for possession of Ganja weighing 22 kg.

First Additional Special Court Judge A.S. Hariharakumar sentenced Murugan and his wife Pasupathi to 10-year rigorous imprisonment for offences under the NDPS Act and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each. The Chekkanurani police had arrested M. Murugan and his wife M. Pasupathi of Usilampatti and seized 22 kg ganja from them.