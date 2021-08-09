Couple seek permission to end their lives

09 August 2021 19:04 IST

DINDIGUL

In an unusual prayer to the court, a couple reportedly sought permission to end their lives as they were being humiliated and alleged to have been deceived by their family members of not giving their due share of property here on Monday.

Ramesh Babu was married to Sharmila, a differently-abled person in 1996. The couple have two children. Since the marriage, the father-in-law had promised to give immovable assets, but had not given till date.

The couple moved a court in Nilakottai, but the case was dismissed long ago. They approached the government and petitioned the CM Special Cell etc, but there was no tangible action till date.

Hence, the couple decided to seek permission from the court to end their lives and the woman turned up with a bottle purportedly containing acid. The police moved them out for an inquiry.

The State’s health helpline 104 provides anti-suicide counselling and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline is 044-24640050.