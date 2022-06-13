Couple robbed of gold chain at knifepoint

Unidentified persons robbed a couple of a gold chain weighing one sovereign at knifepoint when they were riding a motorcycle on Melur-Poovanthi Road at Kattayampatti on Sunday.

Police said R. Muthu, 38, his wife Mala and two children — Rohitnathan and Navapriya — were proceeding to Poovanthi on a two-wheeler. Three persons intercepted their motorcycle at around 6 a.m. and forced the couple to part with the gold chain at knifepoint.

After the woman handed over the chain, the robbers sprayed chilly powder on Mr. Muthu and fled the scene.

Melur police have registered a case.