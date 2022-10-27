Couple murdered near Melur

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 27, 2022 18:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple, P. Karuppasamy (43) and his wife Selvi (40), were hacked to death in their house in Andikovilpatti under Keezhavalavu police station limits in the district on Wednesday night.

The police said the couple had laid a trap with a pot for catching fish in the surplus channel of Sathini tank that drains into Ilamani tank. K. Rajadurai (25) and Maluventhi (35), both related to the couple, objected to their placing the trap there and picked a quarrel with Karuppasamy.

The police said Rajadurai and Maluventhi, who were under the influence of alcohol, damaged the pot. They went to Karuppasamy’s house in the night and quarrelled with the couple. Later at around 11.30 p.m., Karuppasamy and Selvi were found dead with multiple cut injuries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad inspected the scene of crime. Keelavalavu police have picked Rajadurai and Maluventhi for inquiry, suspecting them to be behind the crime.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The bodies of the couple have been taken to Melur Government Hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app