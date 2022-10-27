Couple murdered near Melur

A couple, P. Karuppasamy (43) and his wife Selvi (40), were hacked to death in their house in Andikovilpatti under Keezhavalavu police station limits in the district on Wednesday night.

The police said the couple had laid a trap with a pot for catching fish in the surplus channel of Sathini tank that drains into Ilamani tank. K. Rajadurai (25) and Maluventhi (35), both related to the couple, objected to their placing the trap there and picked a quarrel with Karuppasamy.

The police said Rajadurai and Maluventhi, who were under the influence of alcohol, damaged the pot. They went to Karuppasamy’s house in the night and quarrelled with the couple. Later at around 11.30 p.m., Karuppasamy and Selvi were found dead with multiple cut injuries.

Madurai Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad inspected the scene of crime. Keelavalavu police have picked Rajadurai and Maluventhi for inquiry, suspecting them to be behind the crime.

The bodies of the couple have been taken to Melur Government Hospital.