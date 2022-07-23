Couple murder alcoholic son in Madurai

He used to shout at and beat them

In a shocking incident, a couple allegedly murdered their son in Madurai as he harmed them in a drunken state on Saturday.

Police said the couple — Nagarajan, 56, and Guruvammal, 50, — of Chokkalinga Nagar Main Road had two sons. The elder son was married. The younger son, Mariselvam, 27, who had completed Class X, had no job and he used to consume liquor every day.

Whenever the couple, who were selling ‘vada’ in the locality, shouted at Mariselvam to help them in their business, he refused. But he would take money from their collection and spent it on liquor.

When he returned home on most of the days, he used to shout at and harass his parents. Sometimes, he also beat them. When he returned home late on Friday night, Mariselvam attacked Nagarajan. Apprehending further violent attack by Mariselvam, Nagarajan and Guruvammal allegedly strangulated him to death using a nylon rope when he was lying unconscious.

In the early hours of Saturday, they surrendered at S.S. Colony police station. The body was sent to Government Rajaji Hospital for a post-mortem. A case of murder has been booked. Further investigation is on.