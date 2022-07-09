Couple killed in road accident; two children admitted in GH

July 09, 2022 19:49 IST

A couple from Perungalathur, near Chennai, who were travelling in their car towards Tirunelveli were killed in a road accident after the vehicle collided with a government bus here on Saturday.

Police said that Manoj (37), his wife Nidasha (32) and two children were heading to their hometown and Manoj was driving the car. As they were approaching a crossing on the four-way lane near Virudhunagar MGR Road intersection, the bus suddenly came in from the service road. The two vehicles collided and the couple died on the spot. The public managed to rescue the two children from the car and rushed them to the Government Hospital. Police investigations were on.

