Couple killed in road accident near Madurai

February 23, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A couple, S. Chinna Muniyandi (55) and his wife C. Mahalakshmi (50) of Anaikaraipatti, were killed when a speeding Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus hit the two-wheeler they were riding on Kallupatti — Peraiyur Road under T. Kallupatti police station limits on Thursday.

The police said the couple were returning home after visiting their daughter at T. Kallupatti. When they were going near Thevankurichi temple, the bus, proceeding to Nagercoil from Kumuli, knocked down their vehicle at around 10.30 a.m.

Both of them died on the spot. Kallupatti police have registered a case against bus driver C. Sivakumar of Kanniyakumari district.

