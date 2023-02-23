HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Couple killed in road accident near Madurai

February 23, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A couple, S. Chinna Muniyandi (55) and his wife C. Mahalakshmi (50) of Anaikaraipatti, were killed when a speeding Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus hit the two-wheeler they were riding on Kallupatti — Peraiyur Road under T. Kallupatti police station limits on Thursday.

The police said the couple were returning home after visiting their daughter at T. Kallupatti. When they were going near Thevankurichi temple, the bus, proceeding to Nagercoil from Kumuli, knocked down their vehicle at around 10.30 a.m.

Both of them died on the spot. Kallupatti police have registered a case against bus driver C. Sivakumar of Kanniyakumari district.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.