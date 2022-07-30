Madurai

Couple killed in road accident in Tirunelveli

A couple were killed in a road accident here on Friday evening.

 Police said tailor Augustine Antony Raj, 55, of Rahmath Nagar in Palayamkottai and his wife Grace, 50, were returning home on a bike on Friday evening. When they reached the Kakkan Nagar bridge, a speeding cargo mini lorry hit the bike killing the couple on the spot.

 The Traffic Investigation Wing police picked-up mini lorry driver Vellapandi of Naduvaikurichi near Palayamkottai for interrogation.


