Couple killed in road accident in Tirunelveli
A couple were killed in a road accident here on Friday evening.
Police said tailor Augustine Antony Raj, 55, of Rahmath Nagar in Palayamkottai and his wife Grace, 50, were returning home on a bike on Friday evening. When they reached the Kakkan Nagar bridge, a speeding cargo mini lorry hit the bike killing the couple on the spot.
The Traffic Investigation Wing police picked-up mini lorry driver Vellapandi of Naduvaikurichi near Palayamkottai for interrogation.
