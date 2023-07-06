HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Couple killed in road accident in Reddiyarchathiram

July 06, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A couple were killed after a speeding SUV hit them on Pallapatti — Tiruppur highway on Thursday.

Police said the couple, Suresh (32) and Kaleeswari (27), along with their daughter Abithra Shree (3), were proceeding on a bike towards Tiruppur, where they were working.

They were followed by one of their relatives on another bike. When the girl insisted that she would ride with her uncle, Suresh stopped the bike near Kathiranampatti.

Even as the child went to her uncle’s bike, a speeding SUV that tried to overtake another vehicle hit the couple, killing them on the spot.

Reddiyarchathiram police are investigating.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.