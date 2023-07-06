Couple killed in road accident in Reddiyarchathiram

July 06, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A couple were killed after a speeding SUV hit them on Pallapatti — Tiruppur highway on Thursday.

Police said the couple, Suresh (32) and Kaleeswari (27), along with their daughter Abithra Shree (3), were proceeding on a bike towards Tiruppur, where they were working.

They were followed by one of their relatives on another bike. When the girl insisted that she would ride with her uncle, Suresh stopped the bike near Kathiranampatti.

Even as the child went to her uncle’s bike, a speeding SUV that tried to overtake another vehicle hit the couple, killing them on the spot.

Reddiyarchathiram police are investigating.