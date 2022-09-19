Madurai

Couple killed as car rams roadside tree in Srivilliputtur

A couple from Rajapalayam, M. Santhanakrishnan (55) and Ramalakshmi (45) was killed after the car in which they were travelling rammed a roadside tree in Srivilliputtur in early hours of Monday. Their daughter, Induja, a final year MBBS student, who was injured in the accident, has been admitted to private hospital in Madurai.

Santhanakrishnan, hailing from MPK Pudupatti near Rajapalayam, was running a spinning in the region.

Police said he was driving the car from Madurai and the family was just a few kilometers away from reaching their home, when he lost control of the speeding vehicle and it hit against a roadside tamarind tree at around 4 a.m.

The couple was killed on the spot. Their bodies have been taken to the Government Hospital here. Srivilliputtur Town police are investigating.


