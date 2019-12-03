Couple kill son, self due to poverty

Abject poverty has driven a couple to kill their mentally deranged son and commit suicide near Puliyarai in the district. Police said autorickshaw driver M. Kandasamy, 35, of Kattalaikudiyiruppu under Puliyarai police station limits could not repay the loans he had taken from a few people from the same area while his wife K. Indhumathi, 28, who had availed loan from her self-help group to help her husband, too could not clear the debt due to poor revenue.

With the couple under tremendous pressure to repay the loan, they decided to commit suicide. After strangulating their eldest son 6-year-old Chinnamuththiran, a mentally challenged boy, to death, Indhumathi consumed poison. Kandasamy, after consuming poison, hanged himself to death in the house itself. Since they had left their 2-year-old son Ekanthamurthy at his mother’s house, the child escaped.

When neither Kandasamy nor Indhumathi came out of their house on Tuesday, the neighbours looked through the window and saw the bodies of Indhumathi and Chinnamuththiran lying on the floor. After Puliyarai police arrived at the spot, they broke open the main door to find the Kandasamy’s body hanging from the ceiling.

Before committing suicide, Kandasamy had reportedly scribbled on the wall that only poverty had driven them to take the extreme step. The bodies were sent to Tenaksi Government Hospital for post-mortem.

