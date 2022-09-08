Couple involved in job racket directed to appear before court

Special Correspondent September 08, 2022 19:01 IST

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here has issued proclamation requiring the appearance of a couple, P. Jagadeeswaran and Vatsala of Gnanavolivupuram in the city, who were involved in a job racket in 2004 and absconding since 2007.

A statement from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) said the court issued the proclamation requiring the appearance of the couple under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The police said based on a complaint that the duo who were running two unregistered companies with a promise of fetching jobs to youth in European countries cheated them after collecting money from them.

The case was transferred to the EOW, which during investigation found that the couple had cheated people to the tune of ₹29.88 lakh. When the EOW tried to serve arrest warrant on them at their residence at Gnanavolivupuram, they went absconding.

The court has directed them to appear on October 14.