Couple injured in fire accident in Aruppukottai

24 June 2020 11:50 IST

A couple sustained serious burn injuries in a fire accident at their house, where fuses meant for crackers were illegally stocked, on Wednesday morning.

The injured were identified as M. Kandavel, 56 and Mariammal, 42 of Chockalingapuram.

The police said that the couple used to wrap the fuses with paper. The victims had claimed that an electrical short circuit in their television set had led to the fire that destroyed furniture in their house. The tiled roof of the house was also damaged.

While Kandavel sustained 90% burns, his wife suffered 45% burn injuries. They were referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

The Aruppukottai Town police are investigating.