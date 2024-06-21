ADVERTISEMENT

Couple held with methamphetamine worth ₹24 crore

Published - June 21, 2024 07:34 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have picked-up a couple for allegedly possessing 8 kg of methamphetamine, used as a stimulant for the nervous system and an appetite suppressant.

 Following information about smuggling and stocking of banned drugs, the special team of Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, led by Sub-Inspector Ravi Kumar, conducted surprise check in the house of Nirmal alias Nirmal Raj, 28, of Inigo Nagar near Roach Park on Thursday night. During the search, the police seized 8 kg of methamphetamine, valued at ₹24 crore in the international market, from the house. The banned drug had been packed in eight plastic bags, each containing 1 Kg methamphetamine.

 The police also sought the help of Madurai-based Narcotics Control Bureau experts to identify the drug and confirmed that it was methamphetamine with 60% purity.

 Subsequently, the police arrested Nirmal and his wife Shibhani, 28.

  Police suspect that Nirmal, a fisherman, might have received the drug from his supplier to be smuggled to Sri Lanka by boat.

 Further investigations are on.

