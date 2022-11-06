Couple held under POCSO Act for death of four-year-old girl

A four-year-old girl of Palladam in Tiruppur district died on Friday after being raped by a 31-year-old man in Vadamadurai in Dindigul district.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a couple, who are a distant relative of the neighbour of the child’s parents, had befriended the victim. Since the couple were childless, they requested the victim’s parents to let them take the girl to their home near Vadamadurai for a week.

Subsequently, it was revealed that the child was abused by the couple – even raped by the man. The child had also sustained burn injuries at over 50 places on her body, said Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran.

Upon the child falling unconscious, she was first admitted to a private hospital in Vadamadurai and later shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai where she succumbed on Friday and the police were alerted.

The Vadamadurai police booked the duo under Section 75 (abusing a child) of the Juvenile Justice Act, 326 (grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 5(m) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on a child below 12 years), Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and Section 17 (punishment for abetment) of the POCSO Act.

The couple have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is on, the police said.