Couple held in double murder case in Aruppukottai

Virudhunagar district police have cracked the July 18 double murder of a retired teacher couple here with the arrest of N. Sankar, 42, and his wife, Ponmani, 38, and recovery of over eight sovereigns of robbed gold.

Police said Sankar, a spinning mill worker, who was earlier a neighbour of the deceased couple, conspired with his wife, Ponmani, to kill the couple, Sankarapandian and his wife Jothimani, in MDR Nagar.

Sankar, father of two daughters, was in bad debt and was finding it difficult to manage the family and repay the loans. He saw that the retired teachers had a good quantity of gold with them. After shifting to Jothipuram, some 500 metres away from Sankarapandian's house, Sankar and Ponmani, planned to loot the jewels from the elderly couple.

On July 18, the elderly couple was found murdered in different rooms in their house and the jewels worn by Jothimani missing. Special police teams were formed to nab the killers as the second double murder in the district, after murder of another couple in Rajapalayam, shook the residents.

While analysing CCTV footage of the locality, the needle of suspicion turned towards Sankar as he was found roaming on his bicycle on MDR Nagar Second Street often.

When the team led by Sivakasi Deputy Superintendent of Police, Babu Prashanth interrogated him, Sankar spilled the beans. He reportedly confessed that he jumped into the compound wall of Sankarapandian's house around 2 a.m. on July 18 and hid himself inside a toilet. As Jothimani came out to draw kolam in front of her house, Sankar slipped into the house and stabbed Sankarapandian to death.

When Jothmani entered the house, Sankar pounced on her and strangulated her to death. With no other valuable in the house, he took the gold chains, bangles and earrings from Jothimani's body. Police said that the gold jewellery were recovered from the couple. Ponmani was arrested for conspiring in the crime.

The special team included, Aruppukottai Town Inspector of Police, T. Balamurugan, and Sub-Inspectors, Ramachandran and Nagaraja Prabhu.