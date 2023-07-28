HamberMenu
Couple held for kidnapping baby

July 28, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

The Vadaseri police have arrested a couple for allegedly kidnapping the baby of a narikurava couple and attempting to sell the baby in Kerala.

 Police said a narikorava youth, Muthuraja, 24, of Poonga Nagar in Valliyoor and his wife Jothika, 20, were staying in Vadaseri bus stand to sell their products to passengers. When the couple was sleeping in the bus terminus on last Wednesday night, an unidentified woman kidnapped their four-month-old baby boy.

Based on a complaint from Muthuraja, police started searching for the baby. CCTV footage collected from various parts of Nagercoil revealed that the woman had taken the baby to Kerala by train. The police also shared the visuals of the suspect with their counterparts in Kerala who picked-up a couple with the baby at Kollam railway station.

When the police grilled them, the couple - Narayanan, 48, of Vattakkottai in Kanniyakumari district and his wife Shanthi, 45, confessed to have stolen the baby from the narikurava couple.  They had planned to sell the baby for ₹70,000 to a Kerala-based group, but changed their mind and decided to use the baby for begging.

After restoring the baby to the parents, Narayanan and Shanthi were remanded in judicial custody, police said.

