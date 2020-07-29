Couple held after 10 years

29 July 2020 20:15 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

The police have arrested a couple who had gone underground for the past 10 years to evade arrest in connection with a murder-for-gain case.

A. Sahaya Lourdhu, 21, of Saveriyarpuram near Sattankulam was murdered in 2010 by unidentified persons who stole her gold ornaments weighing about four sovereigns. Thattaarmadam police, who registered a case, found that T. Murugan alias Esakki Muthu, 45, of Paaraikuttam near Maniyachi and his wife Petchithaai, 40, had committed the crime.

As the couple went underground, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against them, which was pending for the past 10 years. When Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar formed a special team, comprising Sub-Inspector of Police, Kovilpatti, Esakki Raja, to nab the couple, the team arrested them at Nathampatti in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday.

Mr. Jayakumar, who felicitated the special team, said the police would gather information from the neighbouring districts to ascertain whether they were involved in more crimes.