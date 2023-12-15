Couple from Thoothukudi cheat elderly woman in Madurai to the tune of ₹ 5 crore

December 15, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Madurai

A husband-and-wife duo were booked by Madurai City Crime Branch (CCB) police for cheating an elderly woman to tune of around ₹5 crore.

According to police, S. Meenakshi, 85, who was living alone at Anna Nagar in Madurai, was contacted by a person, who introduced himself as P Paramasivan (57) of Subash Nagar, Athimarathupatti, Muthiahpuram Post, Thoothukudi, by saying he would help her in selling her stocks as he was familiar with the procedures.

He, as promised, sold the shares and gave ₹ 26.60 lakh to the woman. Following this, Paramasivan assured the woman that he would also help her sell immovables as well in her name. Believing the man, Ms. Meenakshi had shared the property details in S.S. Colony in Madurai and another property in Coimbatore district.

Following this, Paramasivan deposited ₹ 75 lakh on different dates in Meenakshi’s bank account. He then, without the knowledge of her, fraudulently created a purchase deed in his wife Jeya’s name.

He had cheated the complainant and make her believe that some amendments had to be done on the document and requested her to come to the Sub-Registrar Office.

Not knowing that she was being conned, the duo had obtained a general Power of Attorney.

Again, by depositing ₹ 50 lakh to the woman’s account, he allegedly took the original documents and the keys of the house from her, the complaint said and added that the couple had also took signatures from her on some more documents, which she could not recollect properly.

The FIR stated that Ms. Meenakshi had movable and immovable assets in her family member’s name. While her son lived in the USA, her daughter was in Chennai. She had informed the investigating officers that her children and grandchildren visited her on occasions and festivals.

During the recent visit of her son, she had confessed about Paramasivan and others following which the issue came to light.

After Ms. Meenakshi learnt about the activities of Paramasivan, she asked for the house key and agreement. But, taking advantage of the complainant’s age, the accused had allegedly threatened her and refused to hand over the key and documents.

Based on a complaint by the woman, CCB police have registered a case against Paramasivan and Jeya. A senior police officer said that they would investigate the officials in the Sub-Registrar’s Office and suspected their role in deceiving the elderly woman.

The CCB police registered cases under IPC Sections 120 b, 406, 409, 420, 465, 467, 468 ad 471 respectively against the couple.

