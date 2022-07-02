Couple from Kerala found dead in lodge

A couple from Kerala were found dead in a private lodge in Palani in Dindigul district on Saturday.

According to police, the deceased couple have been identified as K. Sugumaran, 66, and S. Sathiyabama, 62, both from Alathur in Palakkad in Kerala.

The lodge manager upon finding the deceased couple, alerted the police personnel around 6 a.m. who rushed to the spot. Later, their bodies were retrieved and sent to Government Hospital in Palani for conducting post-mortem.

Police said that financial woes appeared to have led the couple to take their lives, citing a note left by the duo.

Palani Town police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)