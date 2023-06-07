ADVERTISEMENT

Couple from Gobichettipalayam killed in road accident near Ambathurai

June 07, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The SUV which hit the median on Madurai-Dindigul highway near Ambathurai on Wednesday, | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

An elderly couple from Gobichettipalayam was killed and their sons suffered injuries when an SUV in which they were travelling dashed against the median on Dindigul-Madurai highway near Ambathurai on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that Balasubramanian (68), his wife Parameswari (58) and two sons, Manikandan (39) and Prabhu (37), were proceeding towards Madurai. When the vehicle was crossing the helipad near Gandhigram University at around 2 p.m., Prabhu, who was behind the wheel, lost control of the vehicle. The SUV rammed against the median resulting in the death of Parameswari on the spot.

All the injured were rushed to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital. However, Balasubramanian succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The brothers were under treatment at the hospital. Ambathurai police have registered a case.

