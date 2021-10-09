Couple found dead

09 October 2021 18:45 IST

MADURAI

A couple were found dead in their house. Police investigations indicated that a fire reportedly from the air-conditioner unit may have led to their death on Saturday.

Police said Sakti Kannan (43) of SVP Nagar, Third Cross, Anaiyur here, lived with his wife Subha (37), daughter Kavya (17) and son Karthikeyan (14). He was a businessman and native of Virudhunagar district.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the fire from the AC unit may have led to fumes in the bedroom and led to suffocation and death of the couple. The children, an officer said, had slept in the ground floor, while the parents were on the first floor.

Koodal Pudur police sent the two bodies for postmortem. A case has been registered.