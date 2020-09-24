Couple found dead

A couple was found dead in a forest near Nanguneri on Thursday.

Police said the decomposed bodies of Mookkan, 70, of Ilanthoppu near Nanguneri and his wife Selvamani, 61, were found in a forest on Thursday when the passers-by happened to notice it lying in a secluded place. After they alerted the police, the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

During investigation, Nanguneri police found that the couple had gone out of their house on last Sunday and did not return home.The police also found that the poverty-stricken couple had property dispute which might have driven them to take the extreme decision of committing suicide.

